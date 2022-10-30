Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €28.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 12-month high of €39.48 ($40.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.21 and its 200-day moving average is €28.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

