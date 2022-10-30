Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €45.30 ($46.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

