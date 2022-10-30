J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,088.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 580 ($7.01) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

