ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Performance

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ION Acquisition Corp 3

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $3,248,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 921,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 116.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the period.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

