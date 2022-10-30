Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFCZF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Intact Financial stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.95.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

