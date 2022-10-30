Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,565,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,107,410.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00.

IBKR opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after buying an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

