Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.5-$73.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.19 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.37 EPS.

Impinj Stock Up 0.8 %

PI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.23. 911,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,243. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $116.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In related news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $61,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $61,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,823 shares of company stock worth $3,513,067. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

