ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $218.28 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $218.28 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23508312 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,488,515.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

