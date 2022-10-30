Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.52 and a 12 month high of C$36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Hydro One

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.