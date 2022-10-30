Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.33.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.52 and a 12 month high of C$36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

