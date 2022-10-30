Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.30 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Horizen has a total market cap of $168.30 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00066877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00261337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00087490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

