HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy accounts for 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of HPKEW stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.