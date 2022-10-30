Head to Head Review: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hookipa Pharma and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Otonomy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.92%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 3,186.15%. Given Otonomy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Hookipa Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -632.09% -63.32% -47.53% Otonomy N/A -107.93% -60.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Otonomy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $18.45 million 3.77 -$75.66 million ($1.89) -0.67 Otonomy $130,000.00 43.36 -$51.18 million ($0.78) -0.13

Otonomy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hookipa Pharma. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otonomy beats Hookipa Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. It also develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

