Head to Head Contrast: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 12.39 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Akerna $20.68 million 0.39 -$31.33 million ($2.21) -0.04

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercurity Fintech and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 3 1 0 2.25

Akerna has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,260.22%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Akerna -292.46% -34.84% -22.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Akerna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

