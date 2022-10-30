Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.15.

HAL stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

