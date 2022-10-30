Grin (GRIN) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $71,708.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,745.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00270075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00122974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00717686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00567151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

