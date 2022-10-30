Golem Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $270.98 million and $6.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

