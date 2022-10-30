Goldfinch (GFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $631,496.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003111 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $631,496.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,346,452 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

