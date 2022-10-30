FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Qualtrics International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Qualtrics International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $10,788,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 54.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

