Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.