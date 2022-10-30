Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.34.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

