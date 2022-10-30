Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $302,460.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,538,277 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.
- On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.
- On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.
- On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.
- On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
