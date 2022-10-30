Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $28,811,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

