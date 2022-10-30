Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-$3.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.42-$14.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.24. The company had a trading volume of 958,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $218.38 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

