Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.92. 24,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,464. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of 0.80 and a 12 month high of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Eskay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 price target on the stock.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

