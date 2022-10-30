Ergo Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00009577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $122.38 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,745.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00270075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00122974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00717686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00567151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,184 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.