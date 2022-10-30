ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $32.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00976685 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $102.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

