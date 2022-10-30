Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitable Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. 1,877,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,256. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

