Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.04.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

