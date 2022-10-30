Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUF stock remained flat at $55.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

