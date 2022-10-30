Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELROF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.