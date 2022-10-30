Eight Capital Lowers Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$744.03 million and a PE ratio of -81.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rupert Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

