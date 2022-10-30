EAC Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $234.23 million and $45,880.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.77616173 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,999.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

