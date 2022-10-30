E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,537,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 4,915,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

