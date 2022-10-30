E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,537,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 4,915,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.16.
About E.On
