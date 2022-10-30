DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

