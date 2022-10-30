Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in October

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.7 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.3%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.