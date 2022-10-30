Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Draganfly Price Performance

Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 393.19%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Draganfly Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.