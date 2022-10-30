DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 10,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,522. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -2.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,457 shares of company stock worth $587,395. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 852.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 94,003 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

