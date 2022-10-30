Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.