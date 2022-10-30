DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,676 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

