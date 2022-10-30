Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.39 and its 200-day moving average is €35.28. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52-week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

