Dero Reaches Market Cap of $57.20 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Dero has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and approximately $156,664.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00021196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,784.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00272937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00123595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00718819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00571705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00233771 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,983,104 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

