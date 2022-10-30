Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

