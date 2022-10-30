Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
DFMTF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. 59,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,212. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
About Defense Metals
