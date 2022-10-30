Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

DFMTF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. 59,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,212. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.