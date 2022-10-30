Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $15.35 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $15.35 or 0.00073871 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $161.68 million and $961,226.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

