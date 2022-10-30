Decentraland Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $177.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

