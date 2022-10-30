David Maw Acquires 3,000 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider David Maw purchased 3,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,448.53).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.25 million and a PE ratio of 2,833.85. Bytes Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.20 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

