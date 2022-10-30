Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of DTTLY remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Datatec has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

