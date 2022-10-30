Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DNPLY stock remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. 29,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

