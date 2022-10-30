Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,057.6 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.