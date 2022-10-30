CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $94.19. 6,761,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,464. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

