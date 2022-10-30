Critical Contrast: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85

Earnings & Valuation

DexCom has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Titan Medical.

This table compares Titan Medical and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.51 -$14.86 million ($0.18) -2.50 DexCom $2.45 billion 19.38 $154.70 million $0.54 222.81

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -130.17% -84.93% DexCom 7.47% 11.79% 5.23%

Summary

DexCom beats Titan Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

